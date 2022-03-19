 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 New Mexico State: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The Arkansas Razorbacks and New Mexico State Aggies face off on Saturday in the Second Round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round - Vermont v Arkansas Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks face off against the No. 12 New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday. The West Region game is taking place in Buffalo, NY, with tip-off scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Arkansas-New Mexico State at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Arkansas avoided an early-round upset once already when they held off the No. 13 Vermont Catamounts for a 75-71 victory on Thursday night. The Razorbacks play as fast as just about every team in this tournament and will head into this matchup with a 26-8 record.

New Mexico State pulled off an upset over the No. 5 seed UConn Huskies on Thursday, and they’ll look to do the same to get themselves into the Sweet 16. Despite a 27-6 overall record, the Aggies needed a WAC title to get to the NCAA Tournament, and they’re taking advantage of it.

Arkansas is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 139.5.

How to watch Arkansas vs. New Mexico State

Date: Saturday, March 19th
Time: 8:40 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: Arkansas -6.5, O/U 138.5

