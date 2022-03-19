No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 New Mexico State: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks face off against the No. 12 New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday. The West Region game is taking place in Buffalo, NY, with tip-off scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Arkansas-New Mexico State at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Arkansas avoided an early-round upset once already when they held off the No. 13 Vermont Catamounts for a 75-71 victory on Thursday night. The Razorbacks play as fast as just about every team in this tournament and will head into this matchup with a 26-8 record.

New Mexico State pulled off an upset over the No. 5 seed UConn Huskies on Thursday, and they’ll look to do the same to get themselves into the Sweet 16. Despite a 27-6 overall record, the Aggies needed a WAC title to get to the NCAA Tournament, and they’re taking advantage of it.

Arkansas is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 139.5.

How to watch Arkansas vs. New Mexico State

Date: Saturday, March 19th

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Arkansas -6.5, O/U 138.5