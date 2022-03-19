No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 7 Murray State Racers face off against the No. 15 St. Peter’s Peacocks on Saturday. The East Region game is taking place in Indianapolis with tip-off scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Murray State-Saint Peter’s at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Murray State played one of the most entertaining games of the first round when they held on to knock off the No. 10 seed San Francisco Dons 92-87 in overtime. The Racers have a golden opportunity to find themselves in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.

The story of the NCAA Tournament’s first day went to Saint Peter’s, which took down the No. 2 seed Kentucky Wildcats 85-79 in overtime. The Peacocks have a much better chance against Murray State than they did against Kentucky by a long shot according to the oddsmakers, and we’ll see if they can keep things rolling.

Murray State is an 8-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 130.

How to watch Murray State vs. Saint Peter’s

Date: Saturday, March 19th

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Murray State -8.5, O/U 130