No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Creighton: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks face off against the No. 9 Creighton Bluejays on Saturday. The Midwest Region game is taking place in Fort Worth, TX, with tip-off scheduled for 2:40 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Kansas-Creighton at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Kansas ran through the No. 16 seed Texas Southern Tigers with ease 83-56 in the final game on Thursday night. The Jayhawks remain among the favorites to win it all, led by Ochai Agbaji, who’s averaging 19.4 points per game this season.

Creighton battled back to beat the No. 8 seed San Diego State Aztecs 72-69 in overtime. The Bulldogs are led by their play on the defensive end of the floor and will head into Saturday’s game with a 23-11 overall record.

Kansas is an 11.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 139.5.

How to watch Kansas vs. Creighton

Date: Saturday, March 19th

Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Kansas -11.5, O/U 139.5