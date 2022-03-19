Saint Mary’s vs. UCLA: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament gets underway on Saturday, and the No. 4 UCLA Bruins will face off against the No. 5 Saint Mary’s Gaels. The East Region game is in Fort Worth, Texas, with tip-off scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and the game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch UNC-Baylor at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

No. 4 UCLA finished the season with a 26-7 record, led by Johnny Juzang, who averaged 16 points per game. The Bruins narrowly avoided an upset in round one as the Akron Zips gave them a run for their money with a late surge, but UCLA hung on for a 57-53 win to advance to the next round.

No. 5 Saint Mary’s, also with a 26-7 overall record, took out the No. 12 Indiana Hoosiers without much trouble in an 82-53 win. They comfortably avoided the infamous 5-12 upset as Logan Johnson led the team with 20 points and six rebounds.

UCLA is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 126.

How to watch UCLA vs. Saint Mary’s

Date: Saturday, March 19th

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: UCLA -2.5, 126 Toal