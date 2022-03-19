 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saint Mary’s vs. UCLA: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

UCLA and Saint Mary’s face off on Saturday in the 2022 NCAA Tournament’s second round. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By DKNation Staff
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Akron vs UCLA Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament gets underway on Saturday, and the No. 4 UCLA Bruins will face off against the No. 5 Saint Mary’s Gaels. The East Region game is in Fort Worth, Texas, with tip-off scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and the game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch UNC-Baylor at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

No. 4 UCLA finished the season with a 26-7 record, led by Johnny Juzang, who averaged 16 points per game. The Bruins narrowly avoided an upset in round one as the Akron Zips gave them a run for their money with a late surge, but UCLA hung on for a 57-53 win to advance to the next round.

No. 5 Saint Mary’s, also with a 26-7 overall record, took out the No. 12 Indiana Hoosiers without much trouble in an 82-53 win. They comfortably avoided the infamous 5-12 upset as Logan Johnson led the team with 20 points and six rebounds.

UCLA is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 126.

How to watch UCLA vs. Saint Mary’s

Date: Saturday, March 19th
Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: UCLA -2.5, 126 Toal

