English FA Cup: Live stream, start time, odds, more for quarterfinal matches

The Emirates FA Cup is getting down to the wire as eight teams enter the quarterfinals set to take place this weekend. Middlesbrough v. Chelsea will be played on Saturday afternoon, while the other three matches will take place on Sunday starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.

All the quarterfinal matches will be streamed live on ESPN+, which is available through a subscription service from ESPN’s streaming platform.

Chelsea eliminated Luton Town with a 3-2 score in the fifth round, thanks to a 78th minute game winner from Romelu Lukaku. Middlesbrough surprised everyone with a 1-0 win over EPL side Tottenham Hotspur as Josh Coburn scored the only goal in the 107th minute during extra time. Middlesbrough will look to find some more magic against another strong EPL side, as Chelsea is still in pursuit of reaching their third-straight FA Cup Final.

Chelsea is favored to win in regular time at DraftKings Sportsbook with moneyline odds at -195. Middlesbrough is priced at +550, while a draw in regular time is on the board at +330.

Southampton, currently 10th place in the EPL, will take on league leaders Manchester City in a true test of their fortitude. Southampton took down West Ham with a 3-1 score in the fifth round, and will look to replicate that performance against the six-time FA Cup winners who eliminated Peterborough with a 2-0 final score in their fifth round match.

Unsurprisingly, Manchester City is heavily favored at -295 on the moneyline, while Southampton sits at +800. A draw in regular time comes in at +450.

Here’s a look at the full FA Cup quarterfinal schedule ahead of this weekend’s action.

Quarterfinals schedule

Saturday, March 19

Middlesbrough v. Chelsea, 1:15 p.m. — ESPN+

Sunday, March 20

Crystal Palace v. Everton, 8:30 a.m. — ESPN+

Southampton v. Manchester City, 11 a.m. — ESPN+

Nottingham Forest v. Liverpool, 2 p.m. — ESPN+