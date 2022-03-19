Michael McKinson vs. Alex Martin live stream: How to watch welterweight bout via live online stream

Golden Boy Promotions brings their latest boxing event to the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The event gets started at 9:00 p.m. ET and has an 11-bout main card that will end with a new main event between Alexis Rocha and Blair Cobbs in a welterweight bout. This PPV will air on DAZN in the United States.

Ringwalks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for Midnight ET, but they are subject to change depending on the lengths of the bouts preceding it.

The main event was supposed to feature Michael McKinson, but he has had trouble keeping an opponent. McKinson was initially supposed to take on Vergil Ortiz Jr. but he was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis and pulled out of the fight. Jesus Antonio Perez was then supposed to take on McKinson, but he was too far past the weight limit for welterweight. Enter Alex Martin who will be the latest opponent for McKinson on short notice.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Full Card for Michael McKinson vs. Alex Martin