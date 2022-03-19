What time will Michael McKinson vs. Alex Martin fight start on Saturday, March 19th

Golden Boy Promotions brings their latest boxing event to the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The event gets started at 9:00 p.m. ET and has an 11-bout main card that will end with a new main event between Alexis Rocha and Blair Cobbs in a welterweight bout. This PPV will air on DAZN in the United States.

The main event was supposed to feature Michael McKinson, but he has had trouble keeping an opponent. McKinson was initially supposed to take on Vergil Ortiz Jr. but he was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis and pulled out of the fight. Jesus Antonio Perez was then supposed to take on McKinson, but he was too far past the weight limit for welterweight. Enter Alex Martin who will be the latest opponent for McKinson on short notice.

McKinson has an undefeated 21-0 record. He has won his last seven matches by unanimous decision. Most recently, he was victorious over Przemyslaw Runowski in August of 2021.

Martin has a 17-3 professional boxing record. 2017 was a rough year for him as all three of his career losses came that year. He then took a break from boxing and it looks like that was exactly what he needed. Since returning in January of 2020, he has won three fights. Most recently, he had a unanimous decision victory over Josec Ruiz in August of 2021.

Full Card for Michael McKinson vs. Alex Martin