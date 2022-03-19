 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time will Michael McKinson vs. Alex Martin fight start on Saturday, March 19th

Michael McKinson and Alex Martin are set to face off in the ring on Saturday, March 19th in a welterweight bout. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

By DKNation Staff
Alex Martin (R) and Michael Mckinson (L) face to face at Galen Center March 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California Photo by Tom Hogan/Golden Boy Promotions via Getty Images

Golden Boy Promotions brings their latest boxing event to the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The event gets started at 9:00 p.m. ET and has an 11-bout main card that will end with a new main event between Alexis Rocha and Blair Cobbs in a welterweight bout. This PPV will air on DAZN in the United States.

The main event was supposed to feature Michael McKinson, but he has had trouble keeping an opponent. McKinson was initially supposed to take on Vergil Ortiz Jr. but he was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis and pulled out of the fight. Jesus Antonio Perez was then supposed to take on McKinson, but he was too far past the weight limit for welterweight. Enter Alex Martin who will be the latest opponent for McKinson on short notice.

McKinson has an undefeated 21-0 record. He has won his last seven matches by unanimous decision. Most recently, he was victorious over Przemyslaw Runowski in August of 2021.

Martin has a 17-3 professional boxing record. 2017 was a rough year for him as all three of his career losses came that year. He then took a break from boxing and it looks like that was exactly what he needed. Since returning in January of 2020, he has won three fights. Most recently, he had a unanimous decision victory over Josec Ruiz in August of 2021.

Full Card for Michael McKinson vs. Alex Martin

  • Main event: Alexis Rocha vs. Blair Cobbs, 10 rounds, Welterweight
  • Michael McKinson vs. Alex Martin, 10 rounds, Welterweight
  • Bektemir Melikuziev vs. David Zegarra, 10 rounds, Light Heavyweight
  • Evan Sanchez vs. A. Munero Restrepo, 6 rounds, Welterweight
  • Alex Rincon vs. Luis Midyael Sanchez, 8 rounds, Super Welterweight
  • John Ramirez vs. Roberto Pucheta, 6 rounds, Bantamweight
  • Miguel Goana vs. Gilberto Aguilar, 4 rounds, Lightweight
  • Ramla Ali vs. Shelly Barnett, 8 rounds, Super Bantamweight
  • Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Manuel Lara, 4 rounds, Lightweight
  • Alejandro Reyes vs. Daniel Evangelista Jr., 6 rounds, Super Lightweight
  • Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Victor Ruiz, 8 rounds, Super Bantamweight

