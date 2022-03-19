Full undercard for Michael McKinson vs. Alex Martin welterweight fight

Golden Boy Promotions brings their latest boxing event to the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The event gets started at 9:00 p.m. ET and has an 11-bout main card that will end with a new main event between Alexis Rocha and Blair Cobbs in a welterweight bout. The main event was supposed to feature Michael McKinson, but he has had trouble keeping an opponent. This PPV will air on DAZN in the United States.

Despite the trouble finding an opponent, McKinson finally has someone to fight. He will take on Alex Martin in a welterweight bout. McKinson was initially supposed to take on Vergil Ortiz Jr. but he was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis and pulled out of the fight. Jesus Antonio Perez was then supposed to take on McKinson, but he was too far past the weight limit for welterweight. Enter Martin who will be the latest opponent for McKinson on short notice.

Full Card for Michael McKinson vs. Alex Martin