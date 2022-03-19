 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full undercard for Michael McKinson vs. Alex Martin welterweight fight

We take a look at what to expect from the full card as Michael McKinson faces Alex Martin in a welterweight bout on Saturday, March 19th.

By DKNation Staff
Alex Martin (R) and Michael Mckinson (L) face to face at Galen Center March 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California Photo by Tom Hogan/Golden Boy Promotions via Getty Images

Golden Boy Promotions brings their latest boxing event to the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The event gets started at 9:00 p.m. ET and has an 11-bout main card that will end with a new main event between Alexis Rocha and Blair Cobbs in a welterweight bout. The main event was supposed to feature Michael McKinson, but he has had trouble keeping an opponent. This PPV will air on DAZN in the United States.

Despite the trouble finding an opponent, McKinson finally has someone to fight. He will take on Alex Martin in a welterweight bout. McKinson was initially supposed to take on Vergil Ortiz Jr. but he was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis and pulled out of the fight. Jesus Antonio Perez was then supposed to take on McKinson, but he was too far past the weight limit for welterweight. Enter Martin who will be the latest opponent for McKinson on short notice.

Full Card for Michael McKinson vs. Alex Martin

  • Main event: Alexis Rocha vs. Blair Cobbs, 10 rounds, Welterweight
  • Michael McKinson vs. Alex Martin, 10 rounds, Welterweight
  • Bektemir Melikuziev vs. David Zegarra, 10 rounds, Light Heavyweight
  • Evan Sanchez vs. A. Munero Restrepo, 6 rounds, Welterweight
  • Alex Rincon vs. Luis Midyael Sanchez, 8 rounds, Super Welterweight
  • John Ramirez vs. Roberto Pucheta, 6 rounds, Bantamweight
  • Miguel Goana vs. Gilberto Aguilar, 4 rounds, Lightweight
  • Ramla Ali vs. Shelly Barnett, 8 rounds, Super Bantamweight
  • Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Manuel Lara, 4 rounds, Lightweight
  • Alejandro Reyes vs. Daniel Evangelista Jr., 6 rounds, Super Lightweight
  • Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Victor Ruiz, 8 rounds, Super Bantamweight

