NCAA Tournament men’s basketball full TV schedule for Saturday, March 19

The 2022 NCAA Tournament is in full swing. The first round has featured close games, big shots and upsets galore. While the first round wraps up, we take a look at what the first day of the second round has in store.

Saturday features a pair of double-digit favorites. Kansas is an 11.5-point favorite over Creighton while Gonzaga is a 10.5-point favorite over Memphis. The closest lines see UCLA as a 2.5-point favorite over Saint Mary’s and Providence a three-point favorite over Richmond.

March Madness TV schedule: Saturday, March 19

12:10 p.m. ET — No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina — CBS

2:40 p.m. ET — No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Creighton — CBS

5:15 p.m. ET — No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan — CBS

6:10 p.m. ET — No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond — TNT

7:10 p.m. ET — No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s — TBS

7:45 p.m. ET — No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s — CBS

8:40 p.m. ET — No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 New Mexico State — TNT

9:40 p.m. ET — No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis — TBS