College basketball injuries to watch heading into the Second Round of 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

We’re on to the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament with Round of 32 games taking place on Saturday and Sunday. As expected, a handful of teams are dealing with injuries to key players ahead of their respective matchups.

In March Madness, the margin for error dwindles the further teams move on, and the potential loss of a key contributor could make or break a program’s hopes of cutting down the nets in New Orleans in a few weeks.

We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina

Baylor: LJ Cryer, out (foot)

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Creighton

Creighton: Ryan Kalkbrenner, out (knee)

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 7 Ohio State

Villanova: Jordan Longino, questionable (knee)

No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 10 Miami

Auburn: Jaylin Williams, questionable (mouth)