How many perfect March Madness brackets remain as of Saturday, March 19

After the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, there are zero perfect brackets remaining across all the major bracket challenge contests. The official March Madness Twitter account, CBS Sports, Yahoo and ESPN all reported there were no perfect brackets following Friday’s first round slate.

One game stands above the rest when it comes to which game busted a significant number of brackets, and that’s when the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats lost to the No. 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks during Thursday’s first round matchup.

Without Kentucky falling short in that overtime contest, it’s possible we still have some perfect brackets remaining. The Wildcats were the only team seeded inside the top four to lose during the first round. At the same time, we did see a significant number of seeded upsets, so it’s unlikely perfect brackets would have remained much longer.

The first round of the NCAA Tournament featured 10 games where the lower-seeded teams took down the team that came in as the higher seed.