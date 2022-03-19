Buy or sell? Round 2 March Madness Cinderella teams

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is in the books and a handful of Cinderella teams remain standing as we head into round two.

These teams already experienced the thrill of taking down a higher-ranked opponent and the question now is if they can do it again. Some of these teams could very much see the clock strike midnight over the next 48 hours while others can keep their unexpected runs going.

Here’s which Cinderella’s to buy in the second round and which Cinderella’s to sell.

Cinderella teams to buy

No. 12 Richmond: One week ago, no one thought the Spiders would even be in the field. And now here they are knocking on the door of a Sweet Sixteen berth. Richmond streaked its way through the A-10 Tournament to earn the auto-bid and then pulled off a shocker on Thursday when sending No. 5 Iowa home with a 67-64 upset. The Spiders will face No. 4 Providence on Saturday and the Friars experienced some issues putting away another potential Cinderella in South Dakota State on Thursday. Richmond could very much keep this going, so keep your eye on the A-10 champs this weekend.

Cinderella teams to sell