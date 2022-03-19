 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch, what to watch for on Six Nations rugby Super Saturday

Here’s everything you need to know for the competition.

By Chinmay Vaidya
France Captain’s Run
François Cros of France gathers the ball during a France Captain’s Run at Stade de France on March 18, 2022 in Paris, France.
It’s “Super Saturday” in the annual Six Nations rugby competition, with all six teams playing the final match of the event. It’ll be France vs. England, Italy vs. Wales, and Scotland vs. Ireland to determine the outcome of the tournament. Based on the current standings, it looks like France or Ireland will win. Those two teams sit at 18 and 16 points respectively.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for Super Saturday, along with livestream options and odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Italy vs. Wales

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET
Livestream: Peacock
Moneyline odds: Italy +1400, Draw +3000, Wales -20000

Scotland vs. Ireland

Time: 12:45 p.m. ET
Livestream: Peacock
Moneyline odds: Scotland +550, Draw +2800, Ireland -1100

England vs. France

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
Livestream: Peacock
Moneyline odds: England +270, Draw +2200, France -360

A team gets four points for a win and two points for a draw, but there is the potential for bonus points which opens the door for some teams to climb the standings quickly. If a team that scores four or more tries or loses by seven points or fewer, it gets one bonus point. If both things happen, the team gets both bonus points. Three bonus points are awarded to a team that wins all five of its matches, which is considered a Grand Slam. Only France is eligible for this bonus.

