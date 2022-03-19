Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Valspar Championship on Sunday

We’re through three rounds of the 2022 Valspar Championship. The tournament finishes up on Sunday, March 20th with fourth roudn play from the Copperhead Course at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, just over a bridge from Tampa, Florida.

We head into the fourth round with Davis Riley atop the leaderboard at 18-under par. He is followed by Matthew NeSmith (-16), Justin Thomas (-15), Sam Burns (-15) and Adam Hadwin (-13) who round out the top-five on the leaderboard ahead of the final round of play. The cut line was set at 3-under par.

Heading into Sunday’s action, Riley has +200 odds to be the outright winner at DraftKings Sportsbook. Thomas is right on his heels with +220 odds. Burns (+360) and NeSmith (+450) follow them, with Hadwin rounding out the top-five at +2000.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. Coverage of the final round can be found on the Golf Channel and ESPN+ from 1:00 p.m. ET to 3:00 p.m. ET. Coverage then kicks over to NBC and Peacock from 3:00 p.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET. PGA Tour Live will have four streams to choose from getting started at 8:00 a.m. ET and running until the round concludes around 6:00 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for the Final Round of the Valspar Championship on Sunday, March 20th.