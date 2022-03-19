 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Valspar Championship on Sunday

The final round of the 2022 Valspar Championship tees off at 7:55 a.m. ET on Sunday at the Innisbrook Resort in Florida. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Matthew NeSmith of the United States talks with his caddie Mick Brennan on the 18th green during the third round of the Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2022 in Palm Harbor, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

We’re through three rounds of the 2022 Valspar Championship. The tournament finishes up on Sunday, March 20th with fourth roudn play from the Copperhead Course at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, just over a bridge from Tampa, Florida.

We head into the fourth round with Davis Riley atop the leaderboard at 18-under par. He is followed by Matthew NeSmith (-16), Justin Thomas (-15), Sam Burns (-15) and Adam Hadwin (-13) who round out the top-five on the leaderboard ahead of the final round of play. The cut line was set at 3-under par.

Heading into Sunday’s action, Riley has +200 odds to be the outright winner at DraftKings Sportsbook. Thomas is right on his heels with +220 odds. Burns (+360) and NeSmith (+450) follow them, with Hadwin rounding out the top-five at +2000.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. Coverage of the final round can be found on the Golf Channel and ESPN+ from 1:00 p.m. ET to 3:00 p.m. ET. Coverage then kicks over to NBC and Peacock from 3:00 p.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET. PGA Tour Live will have four streams to choose from getting started at 8:00 a.m. ET and running until the round concludes around 6:00 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for the Final Round of the Valspar Championship on Sunday, March 20th.

2022 Valspar Championship, Final Round tee times

Time Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time Golfer 1 Golfer 2
7:55 AM Pat Perez Ryan Brehm
8:05 AM Collin Morikawa Michael Thompson
8:15 AM Curtis Thompson Christiaan Bezuidenhout
8:25 AM Webb Simpson Blake Kennedy
8:35 AM John Huh Seung-Yul Noh
8:45 AM Martin Kaymer Dustin Johnson
8:55 AM Louis Oosthuizen David Lipsky
9:05 AM Doc Redman Kevin Kisner
9:15 AM Paul Barjon Henrik Stenson
9:30 AM Max McGreevy Harold Varner III
9:40 AM Cameron Tringale Denny McCarthy
9:50 AM Austin Smotherman Wesley Bryan
10:00 AM Kiradech Aphibarnrat Brooks Koepka
10:10 AM Chez Reavie Bill Haas
10:20 AM Jhonattan Vegas Richy Werenski
10:30 AM Joel Dahmen Joseph Bramlett
10:40 AM Kramer Hickok Brandon Hagy
10:50 AM Mito Pereira J.J. Spaun
11:05 AM Viktor Hovland Nick Taylor
11:15 AM Gary Woodland Danny Lee
11:25 AM Patton Kizzire Tyrrell Hatton
11:35 AM C.T. Pan Brian Stuard
11:45 AM Harry Higgs Brandon Wu
11:55 AM Russell Knox Brice Garnett
12:05 PM Luke Donald Adam Svensson
12:15 PM Greyson Sigg Nate Lashley
12:25 PM Shane Lowry Scott Stallings
12:40 PM Bernd Wiesberger Sahith Theegala
12:50 PM Stewart Cink Matt Kuchar
1:00 PM Tommy Fleetwood Kevin Streelman
1:10 PM Tyler Duncan Alex Noren
1:20 PM Troy Merritt Xander Schauffele
1:30 PM Matt Fitzpatrick Brian Harman
1:40 PM Adam Hadwin Robert Streb
1:50 PM Justin Thomas Sam Burns
2:00 PM Davis Riley Matthew NeSmith

More From DraftKings Nation