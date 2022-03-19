Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Valspar Championship on Sunday

We’re through three rounds of the 2022 Valspar Championship. The tournament finishes up on Sunday, March 20th with fourth roudn play from the Copperhead Course at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, just over a bridge from Tampa, Florida.
We head into the fourth round with Davis Riley atop the leaderboard at 18-under par. He is followed by Matthew NeSmith (-16), Justin Thomas (-15), Sam Burns (-15) and Adam Hadwin (-13) who round out the top-five on the leaderboard ahead of the final round of play. The cut line was set at 3-under par.
Heading into Sunday’s action, Riley has +200 odds to be the outright winner at DraftKings Sportsbook. Thomas is right on his heels with +220 odds. Burns (+360) and NeSmith (+450) follow them, with Hadwin rounding out the top-five at +2000.
The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. Coverage of the final round can be found on the Golf Channel and ESPN+ from 1:00 p.m. ET to 3:00 p.m. ET. Coverage then kicks over to NBC and Peacock from 3:00 p.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET. PGA Tour Live will have four streams to choose from getting started at 8:00 a.m. ET and running until the round concludes around 6:00 p.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for the Final Round of the Valspar Championship on Sunday, March 20th.
2022 Valspar Championship, Final Round tee times
|Time
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|7:55 AM
|Pat Perez
|Ryan Brehm
|8:05 AM
|Collin Morikawa
|Michael Thompson
|8:15 AM
|Curtis Thompson
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|8:25 AM
|Webb Simpson
|Blake Kennedy
|8:35 AM
|John Huh
|Seung-Yul Noh
|8:45 AM
|Martin Kaymer
|Dustin Johnson
|8:55 AM
|Louis Oosthuizen
|David Lipsky
|9:05 AM
|Doc Redman
|Kevin Kisner
|9:15 AM
|Paul Barjon
|Henrik Stenson
|9:30 AM
|Max McGreevy
|Harold Varner III
|9:40 AM
|Cameron Tringale
|Denny McCarthy
|9:50 AM
|Austin Smotherman
|Wesley Bryan
|10:00 AM
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Brooks Koepka
|10:10 AM
|Chez Reavie
|Bill Haas
|10:20 AM
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Richy Werenski
|10:30 AM
|Joel Dahmen
|Joseph Bramlett
|10:40 AM
|Kramer Hickok
|Brandon Hagy
|10:50 AM
|Mito Pereira
|J.J. Spaun
|11:05 AM
|Viktor Hovland
|Nick Taylor
|11:15 AM
|Gary Woodland
|Danny Lee
|11:25 AM
|Patton Kizzire
|Tyrrell Hatton
|11:35 AM
|C.T. Pan
|Brian Stuard
|11:45 AM
|Harry Higgs
|Brandon Wu
|11:55 AM
|Russell Knox
|Brice Garnett
|12:05 PM
|Luke Donald
|Adam Svensson
|12:15 PM
|Greyson Sigg
|Nate Lashley
|12:25 PM
|Shane Lowry
|Scott Stallings
|12:40 PM
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Sahith Theegala
|12:50 PM
|Stewart Cink
|Matt Kuchar
|1:00 PM
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Kevin Streelman
|1:10 PM
|Tyler Duncan
|Alex Noren
|1:20 PM
|Troy Merritt
|Xander Schauffele
|1:30 PM
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Brian Harman
|1:40 PM
|Adam Hadwin
|Robert Streb
|1:50 PM
|Justin Thomas
|Sam Burns
|2:00 PM
|Davis Riley
|Matthew NeSmith