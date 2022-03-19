How and what to watch for No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina in Sweet 16 of 2022 NCAA Tournament

The 2022 NCAA tournament rolls on and the tournament has been exciting so far. The No. 4 UCLA Bruins picked up their second tournament win over No. 5 Saint Mary’s 72-56. The No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels gave up a 25-point lead but picked up the upset overtime win against the No. 1 Baylor Bears.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Thursday, March 24

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Odds: TBD

No. 4 UCLA 25-7 (15-5 Pac-12): At-Large

First Round: Defeated No. 13 Akron 57-53

Second Round: Defeated No. 5 Saint Mary’s 72-56

KenPom rating: 8 Overall, 15 Offense, 12 Defense

Leading scorer: Johnny Juzang (16 ppg)

Key stat: UCLA has a 1.5 assist/turnover ratio, which is No. 8 in the country.

Junior guard Tyger Campbell led the Bruins with 16 points. He also had three rebounds and four assists, but his 8-8 from the charity stripe helped keep UCLA ahead. Saint Mary’s kept the game close, but they couldn’t keep the hot hands going and cooled off shooting in the second round matchup.

No. 8 North Carolina 24-9 (15-5 ACC): At-Large

First Round: Defeated No. 9 Marquette 95-63

Second Round: Defeated No. 1 Baylor 93-86

KenPom rating: 29 Overall, 27 Offense, 64 Defense

Leading scorer: Armando Bacot (16.5 ppg)

Key stat: North Carolina led the ACC in free throw shooting percentage at 77.2%.

The Tar Heels were up by 25 on the Baylor Bears with 10 minutes left in the second half of their second round game. Forward Brady Manek was ejected after an errant elbow and the Bears stormed back eliminating the deficit and forcing OT. The Tar Heels squeaked by for a seven-point victory. Guard R.J. Davis finished with 30 points, five rebounds and six assists.