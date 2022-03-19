How and what to watch for No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence in Sweet 16 of 2022 NCAA Tournament

The 2022 NCAA tournament rolls on and the tournament has been exciting so far. In the second round, No. 1 Kansas escaped with a seven-point victory over No. 9 Creighton while No. 4 Providence dominated No. 12 Richmond, 79-51.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Thursday, March 24

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Odds: TBD

No. 1 Kansas 30-6 (14-4 Big 12): Auto Bid

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Texas Southern 83-56

Second Round: Defeated No. 9 Creighton 79-72

KenPom rating: 5 Overall, 6 Offense, 25 Defense

Leading scorer: Ochai Agbaji 19.7 PPG

Key stat: Kansas entered the tournament with 12 quad 1 wins, the most in the country.

Kansas was only up one point at halftime, but they were able to maintain their lead. The Bluejays hung tight but couldn’t get the edge for the win. The Jayhawks flaunted their dominant rebounding ability as they out-rebounded Creighton 47-31. Jalen Wilson finished with a double-double, combining 14 points with 14 rebounds in the victory.

No. 4 Providence 27-5 (14-3 Big East): At-Large

First Round: Defeated No. 13 South Dakota State, 66-57

Second Round: Defeated No. 12 Richmond, 79-51

KenPom rating: 58 Overall, 41 Offense, 68 Defense

Leading scorer: Nate Watson, 13.6 ppg

Key stat: PC was the luckiest team in college basketball this year. according to KenPom.

The Friars took a 15-point lead into halftime and it only grew in the second half. Richmond upset fifth-seeded Iowa in the First Round, but their luck ran out against Providence. The Friars were led by Noah Horchler, who provided 16 points and 14 rebounds.