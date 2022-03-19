How and what to watch for No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Arkansas in Sweet 16 of 2022 NCAA Tournament

The 2022 NCAA tournament rolls on and the tournament has been exciting so far. In the second round, No. 1 Gonzaga beat No. 9 Memphis 82-78. No. 4 Arkansas started ugly but recuperated against No. 12 New Mexico State and escaped with a 53-48 win.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Thursday, March 23rd

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Odds: TBD

No. 1 Gonzaga 26-3 (13-1 WCC): Auto Bid

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Georgia State 93-72

Second Round: Defeated No. 9 Memphis 82-78

KenPom rating: 1 Overall, 1 Offense, 7 Defense

Leading scorer: Drew Timme

Key stat: Gonzaga has five players scoring more than 11 points per game.

Gonzaga faced a tough test against Memphis on Saturday but survived with a x-point win in Portland. Andrew Nembhard made his presence felt with numerous clutch threes down the stretch. Up by two with less than 30 seconds left, he drained a pair of clutch free throws to put his team up by two scores.

No. 4 Arkansas 25-8 (13-5): At-Large

First Round: Defeated No. 13 Vermont 75-71

Second Round: Defeated No. 12 New Mexico State 53-48

KenPom rating: 20 Overall, 40 Offense, 17 Defense

Leading scorer: JD Notae 18.4 PPG

Key stat: 3-1 versus ranked opponents this season.

This game barely broke 100 points are it was some ugly basketball at the beginning. In the end, a win is a win and the Razorbacks are headed to the Sweet Sixteen. Forward Jaylin Williams had a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds. Arkansas isn’t going to be able to start slow in the Sweet Sixteen so they need to get back on track for a shot at the Elite Eight.