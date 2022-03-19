Carlos Correa signs three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins

Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa came to terms on a three-year deal worth $105.3 million with the Minnesota Twins, per Jeff Passan. Terms of the deal will see Correa earn $35.1 million annually with player opt-outs after each year of the deal. Correa joins a Twins team that looked to be rebuilding with their early free agent deals, but signing the stop shortstop in the free agent pool makes it seem like they want to compete this year.

Correa was drafted with the first overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft directly out of high school in Puerto Rico by the Houston Astros. He debuted in the majors in 2015 and won the AL Rookie of the Year Award. So far in his seven-year career, he has been a two-time All-Star, won the World Series in 2017, won the 2021 Gold Glove for shortstop and the 2021 Platinum Glove Award which is given to the best fielder out of Gold Glove Award recipients.

Correa is a .277 career hitter with 133 home runs and 489 RBIs to his credit. He can do almost anything on the baseball field, but don’t expect the Twins to give him the green light on the base paths. He has stolen 1 base in the last three seasons combined. Regardless, the Twins have their Opening Day shortstop and have shown that they may not be done making moves quite yet.