How to live stream UConn vs. Mercer in First Round of NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

The No. 2 UConn Huskies will take on the No. 15 Mercer Bears Saturday in a first-round matchup in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament. The game tips at 1:00 p.m. from Grampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut and will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN3.

Mercer drew a tough first-round opponent against UConn, who have won 27 straight First Round matchups in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. They finished first in the Big East, entering the tournament with a 25-5 record and luckily, with star guard Paige Bueckers in tow to help them rally out a first-round victory. Bueckers missed 19 games earlier this season after undergoing knee surgery, ending her regular season with the team.

The Mercer Bears enter the First Round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament with a 23-6 record and a 12-game win streak dating back to mid-January. Guard Amoria Neal-Tysor leads the team with 17 points and 3.1 assists per game, while Shannon Titus has been the Bears’ rock on defense. Titus leads the team with 59 steals and 41 blocks on the season.

How to watch UConn vs. Mercer first round matchup

Date: Saturday, March 19

Tip time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC, ESPN3

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Point spread: UConn -33.5

Total: 132.5

Moneyline: UConn -5000, Mercer +2000

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it via ABC, WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a valid log-in for ABC or ESPN3. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.