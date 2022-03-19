 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: Full TV schedule for Sunday, March 20

We take a look at each matchup on the board for today’s action in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

By DKNation Staff Updated
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) and South Carolina Gamecocks guard Destanni Henderson (3) and South Carolina Gamecocks guard Zia Cooke (1) and South Carolina Gamecocks forward Laeticia Amihere (15) celebrate a play against the Howard Lady Bison in the second half at Colonial Life Arena Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is in full swing, and the teams are set for half of the Second Round already.

Sunday, March 20th will see 16 teams in search of a ticket to the regional semifinals across eight matchups. The action begins at 1:00 p.m. ET, and the slate of games features three of the No. 1 seeds in action.

March Madness TV schedule: Sunday, March 20

1:00 p.m. ET — No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 10 Creighton — ABC
3:00 p.m. ET — No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN
3:00 p.m. ET — No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 8 Miami — ABC
5:00 p.m. ET — No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Utah — ESPN
6:00 p.m. ET — No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 10 South Dakota — ESPN2
7:00 p.m. ET — No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 9 Gonzaga — ESPN
8:00 p.m. ET — No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Georgia — ESPN2
9:00 p.m. ET — No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 8 Kansas — ESPN

More From DraftKings Nation