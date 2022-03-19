NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: Full TV schedule for Sunday, March 20

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is in full swing, and the teams are set for half of the Second Round already.

Sunday, March 20th will see 16 teams in search of a ticket to the regional semifinals across eight matchups. The action begins at 1:00 p.m. ET, and the slate of games features three of the No. 1 seeds in action.

March Madness TV schedule: Sunday, March 20

1:00 p.m. ET — No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 10 Creighton — ABC

3:00 p.m. ET — No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN

3:00 p.m. ET — No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 8 Miami — ABC

5:00 p.m. ET — No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Utah — ESPN

6:00 p.m. ET — No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 10 South Dakota — ESPN2

7:00 p.m. ET — No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 9 Gonzaga — ESPN

8:00 p.m. ET — No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Georgia — ESPN2

9:00 p.m. ET — No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 8 Kansas — ESPN