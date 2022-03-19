What was the largest comeback in NCAA Tournament history?

The NCAA Tournament is known for its memorable moments and sometimes we’ll witness a team pull off a frantic comeback to keep their season alive. With their hopes of defending their title seemingly dead to rights, the No. 1 Baylor Bears managed to erase a 25-point deficit against the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, ultimately forcing the game to go into overtime.

By doing this, Baylor made history by tying the 2012 BYU Cougars for the honors of largest comeback in NCAA Tournament history. The Cougars successfully erased a 25-point deficit in their first-round matchup against the Iona Gaels, ultimately winning 78-72 to advance in the tournament. The Cougars managed to hold the Gaels scoreless for 9:20 to wittle down the lead, ultimately pulling to within one. They then took complete control to pull off a complete turnaround in a game that people thought they had no chance of surviving.