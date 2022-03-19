Who will UConn play next in NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament?

The No. 2 seed UConn Huskies took home their 28th consecutive First Round victory in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday, defeating the No. 15 Mercer Bears handily 83-38. The Huskies had four players bank 10 or more points, including All-American sophomore guard Paige Bueckers, who tallied four rebounds, five assists with her 12 points. With the victory, they’ll advance to the second round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Mercer couldn’t overcome the Huskies defensively, shooting just 23.2% from the field with 20 turnovers. Defensive star Shannon Titus led the team in scoring, with 12 of the Bears 38 points and five steals — the most among any player in this First Round matchup.

UConn will face the winner of No. 7 Central Florida and No. 10 Florida in the Second Round, tipping at 3:30 p.m. ET later today. The Round of 32 matchup will take place Monday, March 21, with the time and broadcast network yet to be announced.

UCF enters their first round matchup with Florida as 9.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total installed at 114.5. UCF’s moneyline odds are -435, while Florida sits at +330 to advance to the second round.