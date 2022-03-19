Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out Saturday vs. Timberwolves

Milwaukee Bucks PF Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday’s game vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves due to knee soreness. Giannis wasn’t on the injury report heading into this game, so a bit of a surprise. It could just be some additional rest, though Giannis’ past few games wouldn’t give you any indication he needs it. Antetokounmpo’s absence will open up some spots in fantasy basketball and betting.

With Giannis out, the Bucks will have a tougher time on the road vs. Minnesota. The Timberwolves were 3-point underdogs at home and that line should shift with Antetokounmpo ruled out. If you can get Minnesota getting any type of points it’s likely favorable, especially at home. You can also check out some player props on the Milwaukee side, including Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis points.

The over/under was set at 243.5 and that line may move as a result of Giannis being out. While Antetokounmpo off the court hurts the Bucks on offense, it also helps the T-Wolves on the interior on offense. We could see more scoring honestly. This line may move but it may be worth taking a look at in-game to see how the teams respond.