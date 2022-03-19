Start time & TV channel for every Second Round game in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is in full swing, and we are making our way through the first round. Sunday, March 20th marks the start of the second round with the winners of these matchups heading to the Sweet 16.

While the first two rounds of the Women’s NCAA Championship take place on the home floor of the top 16 seeds, the regional semifinals and regional final take place on neutral floors at pre-determined sites. Those sites for 2022 are:

Bridgeport, CT: Webster Bank Arena

Greensboro, NC: Greensboro Coliseum

Spokane, WA: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

Wichita, KS: Intrust Bank Arena

Here’s how the second round of the tournament will air on television, including start times and television channels.

All times listed are ET.

Sunday, March 20

1:00 p.m. ET — No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 10 Creighton — ABC

3:00 p.m. ET — No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN

3:00 p.m. ET — No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 8 Miami — ABC

5:00 p.m. ET — No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Utah — ESPN

6:00 p.m. ET — No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 10 South Dakota — ESPN2

7:00 p.m. ET — No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 9 Gonzaga — ESPN

8:00 p.m. ET — No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Georgia — ESPN2

9:00 p.m. ET — No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 8 Kansas — ESPN

Monday, March 21

TBA