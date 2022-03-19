Report: Sean Miller to return to Xavier as head coach

Xavier is set to bring back Sean Miller as its head coach, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. The move comes just a few days after the program parted ways Travis Steele following an 18-13 campaign where it missed the NCAA Tournament. The Musketeers are currently playing in the NIT and will host Florida on Sunday.

This will be Miller’s second go-around with the Cincinnati-based program, serving as the head coach of Xavier from 2004-2009. He posted a successful 120-47 record, leading the program to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances. From there, he landed the job at Arizona and was the head coach of the Wildcats from 2009-2021. Posting a 302-109 record during his run in Tuscon, he led the Wildcats to three trips to the Elite Eight.

Now that we’ve gotten the basic resume out of the way, this is where we mention that Miller was infamously the subject of an FBI wiretap in 2017 that revealed his alleged payment of players, including future No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Deandre Ayton. Arizona was hit with five Level I NCAA violations and self imposed a postseason ban last season. Miller was ultimately relieved of his duties last April.

His recent run-ins with both the FBI and NCAA is what makes Xavier willing to bring him back in a heartbeat so curious. The man has proven himself as one of the elite coaches in the sport and in a competitive Big East, the Musketeers must’ve felt the need to keep up at all costs.