When is the Sweet 16? List of dates, times for Regional Semifinals, Finals in 2022 March Madness

The 2022 NCAA Tournament continues as 68 teams will be reduced to 16, and the Regional Semifinals and Regional Finals commence at four arenas across America.

The NCAA Tournament, for all teams not participating in the First Four, is a series of three Final Four’s. The regionals are the middle weekend for teams looking to claim the national championship, and are often used as test sites for future locations for the Final Four. This year is a rare one where there will be no regionals in a dome that can host football or another large location. It’s also the first time we’ll see the new Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, as a host for NCAA postseason basketball.

While we have the dates for when each regional will take place, we won’t have game times until near the completion of the Second Round on Sunday, March 20.

South Region, AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX, March 24 & 26

Time TBD

West Region, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA, March 24 & 26

Time TBD

East Region, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA, March 25 & 27

Time TBD

Midwest Region, United Center, Chicago, IL, March 25 & 2

Time TBD