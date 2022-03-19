Robert Woods traded to Tennessee Titans for a 2023 sixth-round pick

Wide receiver Robert Woods has been traded to the Tennessee Titans, per Adam Schefter. The trade will see the Titans sending a 2023 sixth-round pick back to the Los Angeles Rams. Woods tore his ACL in 2021 and only played in nine games for the Rams last season. Woods was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Woods hit free agency in 2017 and signed with the Rams on a five-year, $34 million deal and received a 4-year, $65 million extension with the team back in September of 2020. He may re-work his deal when he gets to Tennessee, but currently, he carries a $13.5 million cap hit for the 2022 season. In the nine games he played in 2021, Woods had 45 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns.

Woods will join wide receiver A.J. Brown as the top targets for quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the Titans offense. Woods is still recovering from his injury, but reports are that he should be ready to go by the start of training camp, if not earlier in the summer.