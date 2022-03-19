Michigan coach Juwan Howard consoles Tennessee’s Kennedy Chandler after Second Round loss

The No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers came to a surprising end in the Second Round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, losing 68-76 to the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines. Freshman guard Kennedy Chandler took the loss hard, but Michigan head coach Juwan Howard was there to show his support to their young opponent. Following the Volunteers’ loss, Howard was there to console Chandler, embracing him and offering some words of encouragement.
Juwan Howard consoling an emotional Kennedy Chandler after the game. Real. ❤️— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 20, 2022
