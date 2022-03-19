 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan coach Juwan Howard consoles Tennessee’s Kennedy Chandler after Second Round loss

The Vols won the SEC Championship, but fall out of the NCAA Tournament in the second round. And it might be the last collegiate game for the Vols Kennedy Chandler.

By kate.magdziuk
Kennedy Chandler #1 of the Tennessee Volunteers shoots against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 19, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers came to a surprising end in the Second Round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, losing 68-76 to the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines. Freshman guard Kennedy Chandler took the loss hard, but Michigan head coach Juwan Howard was there to show his support to their young opponent. Following the Volunteers’ loss, Howard was there to console Chandler, embracing him and offering some words of encouragement.

