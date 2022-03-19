NIT bracket 2022: Who is playing in the third round and when/where are they playing

We’ve reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 National Invitational Tournament and for eight teams, they’re just one win away from punching their ticket to Madison Square Garden.

We’ve seen some competitive matchups in the tournament so far as these teams who just missed the cut for the 2022 NCAA Tournament have had something to prove. Top seeds like Texas A&M, Oklahoma, SMU, and Dayton all looked impressive in their first round matchups while the likes of St. Bonaventure and Northern Iowa have notched nice first-round road victories.

Here’s the third round schedule for the NIT. We’ll continue to update as more information about teams, dates, and times become available.

Third round schedule

No. 1 Texas A&M vs. No. 4 Wake Forest — Wednesday, March 23 — TIME TBD — NETWORK TBD

No. 1 Dayton or No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 2 Xavier or No. 3 Florida — Tuesday, March 22 or Wednesday, March 23 — TIME TBD — NETWORK TBD

No. 1 Oklahoma or St. Bonaventure vs. No. 2 North Texas or Virginia — Tuesday, March 22 or Wednesday, March 23 — TIME TBD — NETWORK TBD

No. 1 SMU or No. 4 Washington State vs. No. 2 BYU or Northern Iowa — Tuesday, March 22 or Wednesday, March 23 — TIME TBD — NETWORK TBD