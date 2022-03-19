How many 15 seeds have made the Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament?

The No. 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks have become the undisputed darlings of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. After shocking the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats in overtime on Friday, the MAAC Tournament champions took down the No. 7 Murray State Racers on Saturday to advance to next week’s East region semifinal at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

By making the Sweet 16, the Peacocks join ultra rare company as just the third 15-seed to make the Sweet 16 since the tournament expanded to 64-teams in 1985.

The first to accomplish the feat were the famous “Dunk City” Florida Gulf Coast team in 2012. The Eagles knocked off No. 2 Georgetown in the first round and No. 7 San Diego State in the second round before ultimately falling to No. 3 Florida in the Sweet 16. The second team 15-seed to pull it off was last year’s Oral Roberts squad, who were led by the nation’s leading scorer Max Abmas.

The other team was the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in 2021, who were led by the nation’s leading scorer last season in Max Abmas. Their 75-72 overtime win in the “bubble tournament” during COVID-19 is one of the indelible images of that unusual March Madness.