What are the odds the Saint Peter’s Peacocks to reach the Final Four?

The No. 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks pulled off two stunners this weekend and one of the more unlikelier teams in the field have earned themselves a trip to the Sweet 16.

For the small school from Jersey City, New Jersey to even get this far was a near-miracle, as the Peacocks were listed at 100-1 to even get this far.

Saint Peter’s to make the Sweet 16?



Odds: +10,000

Saint Peter’s entered the tournament with +10000 odds to make the Sweet 16 per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Peacocks are listed at +15000 to win the East region and make the Final Four courtesy of Sports Betting Dime.

The MAAC Tournament champions put their names on the map on Thursday when they went toe-to-toe with No. 2 Kentucky and took down the Wildcats in an 85-79 overtime victory. Entering Saturday’s second round matchup once again, the Peacocks downed No. 7 Murray State with a 70-60 victory in a game where they never trailed.

Saint Peter’s now heads into next Friday’s East region semifinal matchup in Philadelphia with a slight home territory advantage over the other three remaining teams in its corner of the bracket. The Peacocks’ home of Jersey City, NJ, is just an hour and a half away from Philly, so you can bet the entire community will show out in force at the Wells Fargo Center.