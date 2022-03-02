2022 Big South Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

Before we can get into the NCAA Tournament, we will get to enjoy the conference tournaments across the country. For the Big South, their conference tournament will take place at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina from March 2nd to 6th.

Winthrop has won the last two Big South tournaments. In 2021, they beat Campbell 80-53. In fact, Winthrop has won three of the past five tournaments and they lead the Big South with 13 tournament victories, which are eight more than Coastal Carolina and UNC Asheville, who are tied for second with five. At least through the regular season, Winthrop looks as dangerous as ever and the Longwood Lancers look to be their biggest competition.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 Big South Tournament.

When is the Big South Tournament?

The Big South tournament is currently scheduled for March 2-6. The tournament final is set for 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 6th.

Where is the Big South Tournament?

The 2022 Big South Tournament will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Bojangles Coliseum from March 2nd to 6th.

How can I watch the Big South Tournament?

The entire Big South Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the final scheduled for March 6 on ESPN2. You can also live stream all games via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Odds to win Big South Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook

Longwood +140

Winthrop +200

Gardner-Webb +500

UNC Asheville +800

Campbell +1600

USC Upstate +2500

High Point +3000

North Carolina A&T +10000

Radford +18000

Presbyterian +25000

Charleston Southern +50000

Hampton +50000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions