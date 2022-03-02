2022 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

The 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament will take place from March 2nd to 5th at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. While March Madness typically refers to the NCAA tournament, the OVC tournament should be just as exciting.

In 2021, Belmont went 18-2 in the regular season, but it was Morehead State that won the conference tournament. Each of the last three conference tournaments has been won by a different school. Morehead State in 2021, Belmont in 2020 and Murray State in 2019 are the previous three winners of the conference tourney. Murray State appears to be the favorite heading into tournament time, but don’t count out Belmont or Morehead State this year.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

When is the OVC Tournament?

The OVC tournament is currently scheduled for March 2-5. The tournament final is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 5th and it will air on ESPN2.

Where is the OVC Tournament?

The 2022 OVC Tournament will take place at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana from March 2nd to March 5th. The championship will be at 7:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 5th.

How can I watch the OVC Tournament?

The entire OVC Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the final scheduled for March 5 on ESPN2. You can also live stream all games via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Odds to win OVC Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

Murray State -190

Belmont +250

Morehead State +800

Southeast Missouri State +2000

Tennessee State +5500

Tennessee Tech +8000

Austin Peay +15000

SIU Evansville +45000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.