How to watch the 2022 Big South Conference Tournament on TV and via live stream

The Big South Conference Tournament will be held March 2nd and March 4-6 from Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Longwood enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Winthrop blew out every team it played in last season’s event and won the tournament by beating Campbell in the title game.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 Big South Conference Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

March 2

Game 1: No. 9 North Carolina A&T vs. No. 8 Radford, 11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 2: No. 12 Charleston Southern vs. No. 5 UNC Asheville, 2:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 3: No. 10 Hampton vs. No. 7 High Point, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 4: No. 11 Presbyterian vs. No. 6 Campbell, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

March 4

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 Longwood, 11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 4 USC-Upstate, 2:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 2 Winthrop, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 3 Gardner-Webb, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

March 5

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, 2:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

March 6 Final

Game 11: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Odds to win Big South Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook

Longwood +140

Winthrop +200

Gardner-Webb +500

UNC Asheville +800

Campbell +1600

USC Upstate +2500

High Point +3000

North Carolina A&T +10000

Radford +18000

Presbyterian +25000

Charleston Southern +50000

Hampton +50000

