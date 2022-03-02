How to watch the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on TV and via live stream

The 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament is on the horizon. It runs from Wednesday, March 2nd to Friday, March 5th. The matchups on the first two days will air on ESPN+, with the semifinal matchups airing on ESPNU. The championship game on Friday, March 5th at 7:30 p.m. ET will air on ESPN2.

Murray State enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

Wednesday, March 2

Game 1: No. 8 SIU-Edwardsville vs. No. 5 Tennessee State, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 2: No. 7 Tennessee Tech vs. No. 6 Austin Peay, 9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Wednesday, March 3

Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 4 Southeast Missouri, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 4: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 3 Morehead State, 9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Thursday, March 4

Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 1 seed Murray State, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs. No. 2 Belmont, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Friday, March 5

Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Odds to win OVC Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

Murray State -190

Belmont +250

Morehead State +800

Southeast Missouri State +2000

Tennessee State +5500

Tennessee Tech +8000

Austin Peay +15000

SIU Evansville +45000

