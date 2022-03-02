NASCAR schedule for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR will head to to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway with plenty of events to watch out for this weekend.

The Pennzoil 400 Cup Series race will get take place on Sunday, March 6th at 3:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on FOX and streamed on FOX.com/live. Kyle Larson is the favorite with +500 odds to win the race on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race will be Saturday, March 5th at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and can be streamed on FOX.com/live. Oddsmakers suggest Ty Gibbs has the best chance at a victory with +400 odds.

The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Truck Series race is Friday, March 4th at 9:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on FS1 and streamed on FOX.com/live.

All times below are ET.

Friday, March 4

4:30 p.m. — Truck Series practice, FS1

5 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying, FS1

6:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice, FS1

7 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1

9:00 p.m. — Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200, Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

Saturday, March 5

1:30 p.m. — Cup Series practice

2:05 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying

4:30 p.m. — Alsco Uniforms 300, Xfinity Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

Sunday, March 6

3:30 p.m. — Pennzoil 400, Cup Series — FOX, FOX.com/live