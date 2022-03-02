Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2022 Pennzoil 400 is set to run this weekend from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where the green flag will drop at 3:30 p.m. ET. FOX will broadcast the 267 lap (400 mile) Cup Series event, running for the first time since the 2020 season after it was canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kyle Larson is the odds favorite to win Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 race, with odds on DraftKings Sportsbook at +500. Closely behind are Joey Logano and Chase Elliott, both with odds at +750. Logano has won the last two Pennzoil 400 races back in 2019 and 2020, with his most recent victory at the Busch Light Clash to kick off the 2022 NASCAR season. Jimmie Johnson is the only driver with three consecutive victories in the race since its inception in 1998.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing.

2022 Pennzoil 400, opening odds Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Kyle Larson +500 +100 -210 Joey Logano +750 +170 -140 Chase Elliott +750 +170 -145 Ryan Blaney +1000 +230 -120 Denny Hamlin +1200 +240 -120 William Byron +1200 +240 -110 Kyle Busch +1200 +240 -110 Tyler Reddick +1400 +310 +130 Martin Truex Jr. +1400 +310 +130 Alex Bowman +1800 +500 +300 Kevin Harvick +1800 +500 +300 Erik Jones +2500 +700 +400 Christopher Bell +2500 +750 +390 Brad Keselowski +2500 +750 +400 Kurt Busch +2500 +750 +400 Daniel Suarez +3000 +950 +500 Austin Dillon +3000 +950 +500 Austin Cindric +3000 +900 +475 Chase Briscoe +5000 +2000 +600 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +5000 +2000 +600 Cole Custer +7000 +2800 +800 Chris Buescher +7000 +2800 +1000 Aric Almirola +7000 +2800 +1000 Ross Chastain +8000 +3500 +1200 Harrison Burton +10000 +4500 +1400 Daniel Hemric +10000 +4500 +1400 Bubba Wallace +10000 +5000 +1400 Ty Dillon +10000 +4500 +1400 Justin Haley +10000 +4500 +1400 Greg Biffle +20000 +7000 +2500 Corey Lajoie +20000 +7500 +3000 Michael McDowell +20000 +7500 +2500 Todd Gilliland +25000 +8000 +5500 Josh Bilicki +100000 +13000 +8000 Garrett Smithley +100000 +14000 +8000 Cody Ware +100000 +13000 +8000 B.J. McLeod +100000 +14000 +8000

