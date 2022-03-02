Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2022 Pennzoil 400 is set to run this weekend from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where the green flag will drop at 3:30 p.m. ET. FOX will broadcast the 267 lap (400 mile) Cup Series event, running for the first time since the 2020 season after it was canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kyle Larson is the odds favorite to win Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 race, with odds on DraftKings Sportsbook at +500. Closely behind are Joey Logano and Chase Elliott, both with odds at +750. Logano has won the last two Pennzoil 400 races back in 2019 and 2020, with his most recent victory at the Busch Light Clash to kick off the 2022 NASCAR season. Jimmie Johnson is the only driver with three consecutive victories in the race since its inception in 1998.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing.
2022 Pennzoil 400, opening odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Kyle Larson
|+500
|+100
|-210
|Joey Logano
|+750
|+170
|-140
|Chase Elliott
|+750
|+170
|-145
|Ryan Blaney
|+1000
|+230
|-120
|Denny Hamlin
|+1200
|+240
|-120
|William Byron
|+1200
|+240
|-110
|Kyle Busch
|+1200
|+240
|-110
|Tyler Reddick
|+1400
|+310
|+130
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1400
|+310
|+130
|Alex Bowman
|+1800
|+500
|+300
|Kevin Harvick
|+1800
|+500
|+300
|Erik Jones
|+2500
|+700
|+400
|Christopher Bell
|+2500
|+750
|+390
|Brad Keselowski
|+2500
|+750
|+400
|Kurt Busch
|+2500
|+750
|+400
|Daniel Suarez
|+3000
|+950
|+500
|Austin Dillon
|+3000
|+950
|+500
|Austin Cindric
|+3000
|+900
|+475
|Chase Briscoe
|+5000
|+2000
|+600
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+5000
|+2000
|+600
|Cole Custer
|+7000
|+2800
|+800
|Chris Buescher
|+7000
|+2800
|+1000
|Aric Almirola
|+7000
|+2800
|+1000
|Ross Chastain
|+8000
|+3500
|+1200
|Harrison Burton
|+10000
|+4500
|+1400
|Daniel Hemric
|+10000
|+4500
|+1400
|Bubba Wallace
|+10000
|+5000
|+1400
|Ty Dillon
|+10000
|+4500
|+1400
|Justin Haley
|+10000
|+4500
|+1400
|Greg Biffle
|+20000
|+7000
|+2500
|Corey Lajoie
|+20000
|+7500
|+3000
|Michael McDowell
|+20000
|+7500
|+2500
|Todd Gilliland
|+25000
|+8000
|+5500
|Josh Bilicki
|+100000
|+13000
|+8000
|Garrett Smithley
|+100000
|+14000
|+8000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|+13000
|+8000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|+14000
|+8000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.