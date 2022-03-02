 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, celebrates with the checkered flag after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway on February 27, 2022 in Fontana, California. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The 2022 Pennzoil 400 is set to run this weekend from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where the green flag will drop at 3:30 p.m. ET. FOX will broadcast the 267 lap (400 mile) Cup Series event, running for the first time since the 2020 season after it was canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kyle Larson is the odds favorite to win Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 race, with odds on DraftKings Sportsbook at +500. Closely behind are Joey Logano and Chase Elliott, both with odds at +750. Logano has won the last two Pennzoil 400 races back in 2019 and 2020, with his most recent victory at the Busch Light Clash to kick off the 2022 NASCAR season. Jimmie Johnson is the only driver with three consecutive victories in the race since its inception in 1998.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing.

2022 Pennzoil 400, opening odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Kyle Larson +500 +100 -210
Joey Logano +750 +170 -140
Chase Elliott +750 +170 -145
Ryan Blaney +1000 +230 -120
Denny Hamlin +1200 +240 -120
William Byron +1200 +240 -110
Kyle Busch +1200 +240 -110
Tyler Reddick +1400 +310 +130
Martin Truex Jr. +1400 +310 +130
Alex Bowman +1800 +500 +300
Kevin Harvick +1800 +500 +300
Erik Jones +2500 +700 +400
Christopher Bell +2500 +750 +390
Brad Keselowski +2500 +750 +400
Kurt Busch +2500 +750 +400
Daniel Suarez +3000 +950 +500
Austin Dillon +3000 +950 +500
Austin Cindric +3000 +900 +475
Chase Briscoe +5000 +2000 +600
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +5000 +2000 +600
Cole Custer +7000 +2800 +800
Chris Buescher +7000 +2800 +1000
Aric Almirola +7000 +2800 +1000
Ross Chastain +8000 +3500 +1200
Harrison Burton +10000 +4500 +1400
Daniel Hemric +10000 +4500 +1400
Bubba Wallace +10000 +5000 +1400
Ty Dillon +10000 +4500 +1400
Justin Haley +10000 +4500 +1400
Greg Biffle +20000 +7000 +2500
Corey Lajoie +20000 +7500 +3000
Michael McDowell +20000 +7500 +2500
Todd Gilliland +25000 +8000 +5500
Josh Bilicki +100000 +13000 +8000
Garrett Smithley +100000 +14000 +8000
Cody Ware +100000 +13000 +8000
B.J. McLeod +100000 +14000 +8000

