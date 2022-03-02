2022 NFL Scouting Combine: TEs to watch

The 2022 NFL Combine is here and runs from March 3-6 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The road to the NFL Draft that begins on April 28th starts at the Combine. The tight ends will work out on Thursday, March 3rd along with the quarterbacks that will be attending the Combine. 21 tight ends were invited to the Combine. This tight end class has a lot of converted wide receivers in it and it shows with how good their hands are. It is a fairly deep draft for tight ends, so they will likely be spread out through the latter six rounds, with none of the tight ends deserving a first-round grade.

Who to watch at the NFL Combine: Tight ends trending up

When it comes to the top tight ends in this draft class, you are likely going to be hearing the names of Jalen Wydermyer from Texas A&M and Trey McBride from Colorado State. Wydermyer started three seasons in the SEC and he was a finalist in two of those for the Mackey Award which is given to the top tight end in the country. McBride has the reliable hands you want from a tight end outlet and he also doubles as a very good blocker.

TEs trending down ahead of NFL Draft

Charlie Kolar from Iowa State had a lot of hype surrounding him during his collegiate career. As we near the NFL Combine and Draft though, Kolar is starting to get overshadowed by Wydermyer, McBride and even Isaiah Likely from Coastal Carolina. Kolar needs a solid Combine performance to keep the interest of NFL teams and to show that he is more than just a future depth piece on a roster.