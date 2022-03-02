2022 NFL Scouting Combine: WRs to watch

The 2022 NFL Combine is here and runs from March 3-6 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The road to the NFL Draft that begins on April 28th starts at the Combine. On Thursday, March 3rd we will see the wide receivers complete their workouts with the help of the quarterbacks. 40 wide receivers have been invited to this year’s Combine and it is one of the deepest positions that we will have in the NFL Draft. Even players that are selected in the backend of the Draft should play solid depth roles on their future teams.

Who to watch at the NFL Combine: Wide receivers trending up

You are going to hear a lot of familiar names when it comes to this wide receiver class. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson from Ohio State, George Pickens from Georgia, Jameson Williams and John Metchie from Alabama and David Bell from Purdue are just some of the household names that will be drawing attention at the Combine.

One of the wide receivers that you should keep an eye on through the Combine is Skyy Moore from Western Michigan. Moore is talented and would be a more well-known name had he gone to college at a larger scale program.

WRs trending down ahead of NFL Draft

Charleston Rambo played college football at both Oklahoma and Miami. While he has had a number of talented quarterbacks throwing him the ball, he hasn’t been able to take that next step into elite status. He has speed and good hands, but without a strong Combine, he is looking at being a late Day 3 selection and having to do his best to prove to his future team he deserves a spot through training camp.