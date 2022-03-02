No. 18 UConn vs. Creighton: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 18 UConn Huskies will look to extend their winning streak to six games when they head on the road for a matchup with the Creighton Bluejays on Wednesday night.

UConn (21-7, 12-5 Big East) hasn’t lost since February 11th, and they will be looking for revenge over Creighton, which beat the Huskies 59-55 earlier this season. Jordan Hawkins is an important part of the success of UConn, and he is expected to play even after leaving the last game with an injury.

Creighton (19-9, 11-6 Big East) had a six-game winning streak snapped over the weekend with a 31-point loss to the Providence Friars on Saturday. The Bluejays are rated inside the top 25 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency with an offense that is outside the top 125. Ryan Hawkins is the team’s leading scorer and rebounder with 14.3 points and 7.8 boards per game.

How to watch UConn vs. Creighton

When: Wednesday, March 2, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UConn -4

Total: 135.5

The Pick

UConn -4

The Huskies should be plenty motivated to not get swept in the season series against Creighton, and they’ll win this game and cover the spread. UConn has such a significant advantage on the offensive end of the floor - more than 100 spots ahead of the Huskies in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency. That will be the difference on Wednesday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.