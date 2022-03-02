College basketball injuries to watch for Wednesday, March 2

The second day of the month that is dominated by college basketball will feature just four games featuring ranked teams on Wednesday, March 2nd. With a limited slate, there are still a few key injuries on teams ranked inside the top 25.

We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action on Wednesday, March 2 in some key major-conference matchups.

Texas A&M vs. No. 25 Alabama

Texas A&M: Marcus Williams, questionable (personal)

No. 18 UConn vs. Creighton

UConn: Jordan Hawkins, questionable (head)