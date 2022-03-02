Texas A&M vs. No. 25 Alabama: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M Aggies are both looking for a third consecutive victory when they get together in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday night.

Alabama (19-10, 9-7 SEC) won five of their last six games and is playing the best basketball of the season at the right time. The Crimson Tide have the ninth-rated offense in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, and they rate outside the top 75 on the defensive end of the floor. Jaden Shackelford is putting up 17 points per game this season to lead the team.

Texas A&M (18-11, 7-9 SEC) won three of their last four contests, and they’re coming off a 10-point road victory over the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday. The Aggies are rated No. 67 overall in KenPom. Marcus Williams missed the last two games, and he is out indefinitely with a leave of absence from the team.

How to watch Texas A&M vs. Alabama

When: Wednesday, March 2, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Alabama -9.5

Total: 154

The Pick

Alabama -9.5

The Crimson Tide do not have to travel at all in their second straight home game, while Texas A&M is on the road for a second consecutive matchup. Alabama is going to be a tournament team, and they should still be motivated for better seeding as we inch closer to Selection Sunday.

