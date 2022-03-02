No. 5 Auburn vs. Mississippi: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The fifth-ranked Auburn Tigers will look to get back on track when they head on the road for a contest against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday night.

Auburn (25-4, 13-3 SEC) lost two of their last three games including a five-point road loss to the Tennessee Volunteers over the weekend. The Tigers are rated inside the top 20 on both ends of the floor according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, and their top scorer is 16.6 points per game in addition to 6.8 rebounds per game.

Mississippi State (17-12, 8-8 SEC) won three of their last four games including a 74-69 home win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. The Bulldogs are hovering around the top 50 adjusted efficiency on both ends of the floor, and Iverson Molinar is the top scorer with 18.1 points per game.

How to watch Auburn vs. Mississippi

When: Wednesday, March 2, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Auburn -3.5

Total: 140.5

The Pick

Auburn -3.5

The Tigers are not playing their best basketball with two recent losses, but they should be focused and motivated to play well so they don’t start to slide down on the bracket down the stretch. Auburn is one of the top teams in the sport that is a Final Four contender, and they should handle a Mississippi State team that will likely not be an NCAA Tournament team.

