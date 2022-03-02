LSU vs. No. 14 Arkansas: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks continue to rise in the rankings with plenty of impressive wins recently as they head into a home matchup with the LSU Tigers on Wednesday night.

Arkansas (23-6, 12-4 SEC) won four games in a row including a victory over the Kentucky Wildcats over the weekend, and the Razorbacks are just a game out of the top spot in the SEC. JD Notae went for 30 points against Kentucky and increased his scoring average to 19.1 points per game.

LSU (20-9, 8-8 SEC) snapped a two-game losing skid on Saturday when they took down the Missouri Tigers in a 20-point win on Saturday. The Tigers have one of the best defenses in the country according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, but they’re rated outside the top 100 on the offensive side. Tari Eason is the team’s top scorer with 16.5 points per game.

How to watch LSU vs. Arkansas

When: Wednesday, March 2, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arkansas -5.5

Total: 140.5

The Pick

Over 140.5

This is a bit of a risky wager considering how fantastic both defenses are, but that can be negated by how quickly these teams like to get up and down the floor. Arkansas is ranked No. 30 in possessions per game, while LSU is at No. 69 in that category. Possessions will be maximized in this matchup, so expect the number to surpass 137 on Wednesday night.

