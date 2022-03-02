Bracketology 2022: Updates, upsets, teams to watch on Wednesday, March 2

It was a wild night in college basketball, but instead of worrying about the teams that are playing for March Madness seeding and regular season championships right now, we’ll focus on those that are just looking for an invite to the 2022 NCAA Tournament as of now.

Last night’s bubble watch

TCU likely played themselves off the bubble with a 74-64 win over Kansas, the first time in school history the Horned Frogs have knocked off two-straight Top 25 teams. Jamie Dixon gets the Frogs to his second NCAA in Fort Worth, and the first since 2018.

Michigan got a win they desperately needed with an 87-70 thumping of rival Michigan State in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines still have work to do, but they might have needed to win the Big Ten Tournament without what is for now a Quad 1 victory at home.

VCU is still in the hunt to make the A-10 a multi-bid league with their 74-51 thumping of St. Bonaventure. The Rams need to beat Saint Louis on Saturday, and a run to at least the A-10 Final to have a chance without cutting down the nets in Washington DC.

Games to watch today

Rutgers at Indiana: The Scarlet Knights need to find at least one more big win, but the Hoosiers can’t afford to drop this one as they’re very much on the bubble themselves. This isn’t quite a loser-leaves-town scenario, but whomever falls likely needs to find at least one more Quad 1 win.

Wyoming at UNLV: The Pokes missed a chance to punch their ticket with a Quad 1 loss at home against San Diego State Monday night. Now they can’t lose ground in Vegas with a Rebels team that has been pesky at times this year.

Miami at Boston College: Remember when we all left the Canes for dead in November? If they lose this one, they’ll have played themselves right back onto the bubble yet again. BC is bad, but they need to hold serve.

NC State at Wake Forest: Wake can’t move up with a win, but they can sure give back ground with a loss to a bad Wolfpack team.

Bubble teams from BracketWag.com

Last four in - BYU, Indiana, SMU, North Carolina

First four out - Memphis, VCU, Rutgers, Florida

Next four out - St. Bonaventure, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Belmont

Current conference breakdown according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi

Big Ten 9

Big East 7

Big 12 6

SEC 6

ACC 5

Mountain West 4

WCC 3

Pac-12 3

American 2