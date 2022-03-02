2022 NFL Combine: Tracking Desmond Ridder measurements, drill times, more

Desmond Ridder received a lot of hype during his final two seasons at Cincinnati thanks to back-to-back stellar years and earning the Group of 5s first-ever College Football Playoff berth.

Ridder was a really good quarterback for the Bearcats, but will that translate to the NFL game? We’ll find out soon enough once a team picks him in the 2022 NFL Draft, but we may be able to get a better idea if it’ll work out or not this week at the NFL Scouting Combine.

How, when to watch Desmond Ridder at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Monday, February 28 through Friday, March 4

TV coverage: 4:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

Ridder was a four-year starter for Cincy who went from an average college starter to a great one by the end of his time in school. His numbers rose significantly each season in college, capping off his career with a 3,334 passing yard and 30 touchdown season. He’s never thrown more than nine interceptions in any year too.

Ridder doesn’t have the strongest arm in the world, but he does have extremely consistent mechanics and has shown the ability to make up for his weaker arm by knowing where to go with the ball seemingly all the time. On the ground, he’s not going to be a Malik Willis type of runner, but he can escape from the pocket and get yards that way and he can also be effective on zone-read keepers from time to time. He finished his college career with 2,180 yards rushing and 28 touchdowns. He also had a touchdown catch during his senior season, which doesn’t mean a ton for prospect evaluation, but it does show Ridder is a versatile and fun player to watch.

QB measurements

Height: TBD

Weight: TBD

Hand size: TBD

Arm length: TBD

Wingspan: TBD

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD

Bench press: TBD

Vertical jump: TBD

Broad jump: TBD

Shuttle run: TBD