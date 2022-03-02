2022 NFL Combine: Tracking Sam Howell measurements, drill times, more

North Carolina QB Sam Howell was a trendy preseason Heisman candidate before the 2021 campaign kicked off. But those thoughts fell apart after having his worst season in the college ranks thanks to a heavy overhaul to his supporting cast.

Still, he’ll be headed to the NFL and is one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s NFL Draft. He’ll be throwing at the NFL Combine this week to put his talents on display for all 32 NFL teams.

How, when to watch Sam Howell at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Monday, February 28 through Friday, March 4

TV coverage: 4:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

Howell has been starting since his first year in Chapel Hill and he looked really good doing it during his first two seasons. In his freshman year, he threw for over 3,600 yards, 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He followed that up his sophomore year with 3,586 yards, 30 scores and again just seven picks. But there was a noticeable drop off his final year in college when he threw for just over 3,000 yards, 24 scores and nine interceptions.

That drop in production could’ve been because the UNC offensive personnel changed so much between his sophomore and junior seasons. Still, it took a lot of wind out of his sails as far as Heisman and draft hype were concerned. He loves throwing the ball downfield and taking big shots over the top of defenses, so any team taking him should be ready to air it out.

