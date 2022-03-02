 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 NFL Combine: Tracking Malik Willis measurements, drill times, more

We break down when to watch QB Malik Willis at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and track his measurement and drill results.

By Willkennedy5
Malik Willis #7 of the Liberty Flames rushes for a touchdown during the second half of the LendingTree Bowl against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Hancock Whitney Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Mobile, Alabama. Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The quarterback class of the 2022 NFL Draft is universally regarded is underwhelming. While that is true on the whole, there are a few intriguing prospects out there that are worth keeping an eye on.

Malik Willis from Liberty University isn’t necessarily ready to be a day 1 NFL starter, but the sheer talent he possesses makes him have as good a chance as anybody to become a franchise quarterback.

You can get a good look at that raw talent as he goes through drills this week at the NFL Scouting Combine.

How, when to watch Malik Willis at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Monday, February 28 through Friday, March 4
TV coverage: 4:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network
Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

After transferring from Auburn, the Flames quarterback found his home with Hugh Freeze and company at Liberty. In each of his two seasons as the starter for the Flames, he tossed for well over 2,000 yards and eclipsed the 20 touchdown mark both years too. That’s impressive enough, but that doesn’t even take into consideration what he can do on the ground.

He ran for 944 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2020 and in 2021 he finished with a remarkably similar line, 878 yards and 13 touchdowns. His throwing mechanics are a bit wonky and he’s no doubt a bit of a project quarterback, but even if he isn’t able to develop from a good to an elite passer, he’ll still be one of the better rushing QBs in the league as soon as he steps foot onto the field.

QB measurements

Height: TBD
Weight: TBD
Hand size: TBD
Arm length: TBD
Wingspan: TBD

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD
Bench press: TBD
Vertical jump: TBD
Broad jump: TBD
Shuttle run: TBD

In This Stream

Everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

View all 26 stories

More From DraftKings Nation