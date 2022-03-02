2022 NFL Combine: Tracking Malik Willis measurements, drill times, more

The quarterback class of the 2022 NFL Draft is universally regarded is underwhelming. While that is true on the whole, there are a few intriguing prospects out there that are worth keeping an eye on.
Malik Willis from Liberty University isn’t necessarily ready to be a day 1 NFL starter, but the sheer talent he possesses makes him have as good a chance as anybody to become a franchise quarterback.
You can get a good look at that raw talent as he goes through drills this week at the NFL Scouting Combine.
How, when to watch Malik Willis at the NFL Combine
Dates at combine: Monday, February 28 through Friday, March 4
TV coverage: 4:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network
Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play
Notable stats, performance in college
After transferring from Auburn, the Flames quarterback found his home with Hugh Freeze and company at Liberty. In each of his two seasons as the starter for the Flames, he tossed for well over 2,000 yards and eclipsed the 20 touchdown mark both years too. That’s impressive enough, but that doesn’t even take into consideration what he can do on the ground.
He ran for 944 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2020 and in 2021 he finished with a remarkably similar line, 878 yards and 13 touchdowns. His throwing mechanics are a bit wonky and he’s no doubt a bit of a project quarterback, but even if he isn’t able to develop from a good to an elite passer, he’ll still be one of the better rushing QBs in the league as soon as he steps foot onto the field.
QB measurements
Height: TBD
Weight: TBD
Hand size: TBD
Arm length: TBD
Wingspan: TBD
Combine drills, performance
40-yard dash: TBD
Bench press: TBD
Vertical jump: TBD
Broad jump: TBD
Shuttle run: TBD