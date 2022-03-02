2022 NFL Combine: Tracking Kenny Pickett measurements, drill times, more

One of the finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy, Kenny Pickett played his collegiate ball at the University of Pittsburgh. He arrived at Pitt in 2017 and due to COVID, he ended up totaling five seasons where he played in 52 career collegiate games. In his career, Pickett logged 12,303 passing yards with 81 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.

Notable stats, performance in college

While Pickett’s career stats are impressive, his final season at Pitt is the one you are going to hear the most about. Prior to that season, he had totaled 39 passing touchdowns and 25 interceptions. In his final year, everything seemed to click for Pickett as he threw 42 touchdowns to only seven interceptions. He has scrambling ability, but he is going to be known as a pocket passer in the NFL.

His best game in that final year came on September 25th against New Hampshire when he threw for 403 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. He ended up also rushing in a touchdown for a total of six on the day. In a five-game stretch between October 23rd and November 20th, Pickett had at least 300 yards passing and two touchdowns in each game.

QB measurements

Combine drills, performance

