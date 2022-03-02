2022 NFL Combine: Tracking WR Garrett Wilson measurements, drill times, more

Ohio State had an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver this past season with Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith Njigba. For the purposes of this year’s NFL Draft, Wilson is the No. 1 guy. Although he was pretty productive throughout his three years in Columbus, Wilson experienced a breakout season in 2021, with more than 1,000 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns.
How, when to watch Garrett Wilson at the NFL Combine
Dates at combine: Monday, February 28 through Friday, March 4
TV coverage: 4:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network
Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play
Notable stats, performance in college
Wilson really shined in his final three games of the season; he produced 27 catches, 371 receiving yards and seven TDs against Purdue, Michigan State and Michigan. He skipped the Rose Bowl, but it’s not like he had much else to prove. He’s not a physically imposing wideout, but Wilson has proven he can beat defenses anywhere on the field. He’s had success while playing in the slot or out wide. He posted a 12.3 average depth of target at Ohio State and was a threat at all three levels. And he knows how to run the full route tree. That combination of skills and production against high-level competition is what has Wilson forecasted by many to be the first wideout selected in this year’s draft.
WR measurements
Height: TBD
Weight: TBD
Hand size: TBD
Arm length: TBD
Wingspan: TBD
Combine drills, performance
40-yard dash: TBD
Bench press: TBD
Vertical jump: TBD
Broad jump: TBD
Shuttle run: TBD